Hello everyone!

At long last, Gold and Graves has officially launched today.

This game is the result of a full year of trials and iteration, and it has finally come together as a roguelike deckbuilding game.

Explore dungeons, collect cards, gather relics, and even bribe enemies to fight as mercenaries.

Your choices will completely change how you survive and how you fight — this is the core of the game.

Release Info

Release Time : Sunday, September 7, 2025 – 10:00 AM PDT

Price : $5.99 (launch discount available)

Supported Languages: Korean, English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese

Thank You

We are deeply grateful for all the feedback and reviews you shared during the demo period.

Special thanks to the community members who reported bugs and shared strategies along the way.

Differences from the Demo

New in the Full Release

All cards and relics can now be unlocked.

You can challenge the deepest parts of the dungeon and defeat the final boss.

Two additional playable characters are now available.

Balance and Progression Adjustments

Danger level increase thresholds are now 5/10/15/20 .

Average number of nodes on the map reduced from 70 → 55 .

Staying too long in a dungeon will reduce the rewards you can bring back.

Defeating elite enemies now guarantees higher-tier card rewards.

Gold rewards from battles have been significantly increased.

These changes were made because in the demo version, it took too long to reach and challenge the final boss.

We’ve streamlined the playtime for a tighter, more fast-paced, and more exciting experience.

We hope you enjoy playing Gold and Graves!