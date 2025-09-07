• Updated Unity to Unity 6.2 (6000.2.2f1) — this should fix the previous issue with the player crashing to desktop after the splash screen but if there are issues (specifically on Windows, or Windows on ARM) please get in touch.

• Added an option under the Graphics settings to disable the in-game cursor in favour of the OS system cursor if preferred.

• When TTS is enabled, the text being spoken will be automatically sent to the clipboard on desktop platforms.

• Fixed a bug with the Status Tray's Maladies icons that were generating placeholder TTS strings by mistake.

• Rebuilt the Save/Load menu to add an overwrite option over existing saves.

• Saving a game now automatically closes the Save/Load menu.