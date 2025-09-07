Fixes

Fixed timing issues in the windowing engine - games like Dishonored now work properly (use Custom Size or No Change in profile settings for best results)





now work properly (use Custom Size or No Change in profile settings for best results) Various minor bug fixes and stability improvements



New: SDL_NoFrame Proxy

Some older SDL 1.2 based games (like M.U.G.E.N) don't support being converted to borderless windows through normal means. For these stubborn cases, I've created SDL_NoFrame - a proxy library that forces SDL 1.2 games to run borderless natively.Only use SDL_NoFrame if Borderless Gaming can't make the SDL 1.2 game borderless on its own. Once SDL_NoFrame has made the game borderless, you can use Borderless Gaming to make it fullscreen.