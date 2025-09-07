Fixes
- Fixed timing issues in the windowing engine - games like Dishonored now work properly (use Custom Size or No Change in profile settings for best results)
- Various minor bug fixes and stability improvements
New: SDL_NoFrame Proxy
Some older SDL 1.2 based games (like M.U.G.E.N) don't support being converted to borderless windows through normal means. For these stubborn cases, I've created SDL_NoFrame - a proxy library that forces SDL 1.2 games to run borderless natively.
Get it here: https://github.com/andrewmd5/SDL_NoFrame
Only use SDL_NoFrame if Borderless Gaming can't make the SDL 1.2 game borderless on its own. Once SDL_NoFrame has made the game borderless, you can use Borderless Gaming to make it fullscreen.
Changed files in this update