Bugfixes

Fixed a bug which caused thumbnails in the map editor to not work.

Added another attempt to reduce crashing when starting custom maps…



Changes

Added props to the map editor!

Fine-tuned the ground physics. The disc should feel slightly less slidey when interacting with the ground. Feedback on this is appreciated : )

Made the glimmer effect more visible on the high-end disc materials.

Map editor props

Finally the props menu is available in the map editor. Populate your maps with obstacles and decoration!

Right now there are 11 props, which should be enough to make some interesting maps. But i am really excited to add more props in coming updates. Tell me what you want to see.



You can adjust the size and rotation of all props, and there are no limits to the size. You can go crazy with it if you want. Right now its not possible to place teepads or baskets on top of props, and you are limited to placing props on the ground surface. However i would like to lift these restrictions in a future update.



Known bugs

I am in the process of fixing these bugs, but i really wanted to post this update as soon as possible, so these will have to wait for a few weeks. Sorry!



Starting an online game while some players are still downloading a custom map leads to a crash. In the meantime, wait a little extra before starting.

Creating very large OB zones on custom maps lead to a freeze when trying to load the map.



