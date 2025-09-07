New Features
- Added friends button and navigation arrows to jump to the next and previous friend base when visiting a friend
- Additional backend optimizations to fix long load times for social features
- Added a friend counter in the friends list
- Added a red bubble counter on the friend invites button to indicate how many pending requests you have
- Localized social feature messages
Changes
To help mitigate the issues we saw during the friends rollout, the following limits have been added:
- Implemented a 100 friend limit. Any friends over 100 have been automatically unfriended for you
- Implemented a global assist limit of 50 assists. Each day, you’ll be able to make 50 assist actions, which recharge every 22 hours based on when you assisted your friends
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the issue that would prevent building buildings that only allowed one instance after visiting a friend base
- Fixed the issue that would show an upgrade icon on a friend's base
- Fixed the issue that would prevent doing an expansion after visiting a friend’s base
- Fixed the issue that would prevent doing an upgrade after visiting a friend’s base
- Fixed the issue that would show your friend’s resource limits instead of your own after visiting a friend’s base
- Ensure the gold/nanopod blade appears when visiting a friend’s base
- Fixed the issue that would prevent active animations from playing on a friend's base for buildings with active jobs
- Fixed the friends menu silently failing and not allowing it to be opened
- Fixed the issue that prevented exact username matches from appearing at the top of the search results
- Fixed issue with building assist limits not being reset after the refresh interval
- Fixed issue with hospital assists not working
- Fixed issue where profile pictures in the incoming assistance window weren’t displaying the correct picture
- Fixed issue where battle background texture would pop in after the loading screen came down
- Fixed the assist sound not playing when assisting at a friend's base
- Fixed mission button not appearing when at NPC/world map locations
- Fixed missing button click sounds on the friends menu and mission window
- Fixed issue preventing Silver Wolves from spawning in Bernmonth/Recoil Ridge
Changed files in this update