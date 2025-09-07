 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19887200 Edited 7 September 2025 – 22:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Added friends button and navigation arrows to jump to the next and previous friend base when visiting a friend
  • Additional backend optimizations to fix long load times for social features
  • Added a friend counter in the friends list
  • Added a red bubble counter on the friend invites button to indicate how many pending requests you have
  • Localized social feature messages

Changes

To help mitigate the issues we saw during the friends rollout, the following limits have been added:
  • Implemented a 100 friend limit. Any friends over 100 have been automatically unfriended for you
  • Implemented a global assist limit of 50 assists. Each day, you’ll be able to make 50 assist actions, which recharge every 22 hours based on when you assisted your friends

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the issue that would prevent building buildings that only allowed one instance after visiting a friend base
  • Fixed the issue that would show an upgrade icon on a friend's base
  • Fixed the issue that would prevent doing an expansion after visiting a friend’s base
  • Fixed the issue that would prevent doing an upgrade after visiting a friend’s base
  • Fixed the issue that would show your friend’s resource limits instead of your own after visiting a friend’s base
  • Ensure the gold/nanopod blade appears when visiting a friend’s base
  • Fixed the issue that would prevent active animations from playing on a friend's base for buildings with active jobs
  • Fixed the friends menu silently failing and not allowing it to be opened
  • Fixed the issue that prevented exact username matches from appearing at the top of the search results
  • Fixed issue with building assist limits not being reset after the refresh interval
  • Fixed issue with hospital assists not working
  • Fixed issue where profile pictures in the incoming assistance window weren’t displaying the correct picture
  • Fixed issue where battle background texture would pop in after the loading screen came down
  • Fixed the assist sound not playing when assisting at a friend's base
  • Fixed mission button not appearing when at NPC/world map locations
  • Fixed missing button click sounds on the friends menu and mission window
  • Fixed issue preventing Silver Wolves from spawning in Bernmonth/Recoil Ridge

