New Features

Added friends button and navigation arrows to jump to the next and previous friend base when visiting a friend



Additional backend optimizations to fix long load times for social features



Added a friend counter in the friends list



Added a red bubble counter on the friend invites button to indicate how many pending requests you have



Localized social feature messages



Changes

Implemented a 100 friend limit. Any friends over 100 have been automatically unfriended for you



Implemented a global assist limit of 50 assists. Each day, you’ll be able to make 50 assist actions, which recharge every 22 hours based on when you assisted your friends



Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue that would prevent building buildings that only allowed one instance after visiting a friend base



Fixed the issue that would show an upgrade icon on a friend's base



Fixed the issue that would prevent doing an expansion after visiting a friend’s base



Fixed the issue that would prevent doing an upgrade after visiting a friend’s base



Fixed the issue that would show your friend’s resource limits instead of your own after visiting a friend’s base



Ensure the gold/nanopod blade appears when visiting a friend’s base



Fixed the issue that would prevent active animations from playing on a friend's base for buildings with active jobs



Fixed the friends menu silently failing and not allowing it to be opened



Fixed the issue that prevented exact username matches from appearing at the top of the search results



Fixed issue with building assist limits not being reset after the refresh interval



Fixed issue with hospital assists not working



Fixed issue where profile pictures in the incoming assistance window weren’t displaying the correct picture



Fixed issue where battle background texture would pop in after the loading screen came down



Fixed the assist sound not playing when assisting at a friend's base



Fixed mission button not appearing when at NPC/world map locations



Fixed missing button click sounds on the friends menu and mission window



Fixed issue preventing Silver Wolves from spawning in Bernmonth/Recoil Ridge



To help mitigate the issues we saw during the friends rollout, the following limits have been added: