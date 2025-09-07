 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19887171 Edited 7 September 2025 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed network synchronization issues that occasionally caused player movement desync during matches
  • Resolved display problems where role cards would sometimes fail to appear correctly or show incomplete information

