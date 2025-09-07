 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19887159
Update notes via Steam Community
- 2 (two) new items:
-Quarter on a String
-Found Slippers

- 1 (one) new Boss:
-Cake Tower
- 3 (three) new enemys:
-Star Candy
-Meatballs
-Corn dog

- Buffs:
-mobs health
- Nerfs:
-Active Skills

- Reworks:
-The Taste of Her
- Bug fix:
-Taco

