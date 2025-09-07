 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19887044 Edited 7 September 2025 – 10:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone, here the changes:
  • new levels from 19 to 24
  • added light to enemys when get burning
  • Fixed bugs with singleplayer and save/load data

