7 September 2025 Build 19887034
Update notes via Steam Community
1.
Fixed the bug where players couldn't obtain plot points after clearing hidden levels.

2.
Slightly enhanced the "Star Shifting" card.

3.
Upon entering Endless Mode, the EXP gained will progressively increase, with a growth rate ranging from 100% to 300%.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3439031
