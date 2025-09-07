1.
Fixed the bug where players couldn't obtain plot points after clearing hidden levels.
2.
Slightly enhanced the "Star Shifting" card.
3.
Upon entering Endless Mode, the EXP gained will progressively increase, with a growth rate ranging from 100% to 300%.
September 7th Afternoon Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update