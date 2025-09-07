 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 September 2025 Build 19887027 Edited 7 September 2025 – 10:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A new section, Hamlet, has been added. Hamlets allow for small grain production, and citizens and its residents also randomly provide wine, cows, and horses.

Hammets can be built on the site of discovered ruins.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2967931
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link