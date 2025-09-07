[Bug Fixes]
• Fixed an issue where achievements could not be unlocked properly.
If you encounter any problems after the update, please contact us via Discord or the in-game feedback function (F10).
If you experience something interesting in the game, you can also share it with other players using (F12).
Thank you for your continued support of ALICE.
2025/9/7 Patch Notes - Version 0.1.4
