 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 September 2025 Build 19887022 Edited 7 September 2025 – 12:33:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
[Bug Fixes]
• Fixed an issue where achievements could not be unlocked properly.

If you encounter any problems after the update, please contact us via Discord or the in-game feedback function (F10).
If you experience something interesting in the game, you can also share it with other players using (F12).
Thank you for your continued support of ALICE.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1425001
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link