 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 September 2025 Build 19887020 Edited 7 September 2025 – 10:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch brings several improvements to gameplay, visuals, and stability:

⭐ Rebalanced star rewards for level completion
🎨 Improved falling pieces animation for a smoother experience
🎵 Adjusted background music volume
🍏 Fixed startup issue on macOS Sequoia

Thank you for playing and supporting Matchy Way Tales!
If you’re enjoying the game, please consider leaving a review — it really helps 💜

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3538041
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3538042
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link