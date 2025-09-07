This patch brings several improvements to gameplay, visuals, and stability:



⭐ Rebalanced star rewards for level completion

🎨 Improved falling pieces animation for a smoother experience

🎵 Adjusted background music volume

🍏 Fixed startup issue on macOS Sequoia



Thank you for playing and supporting Matchy Way Tales!

If you’re enjoying the game, please consider leaving a review — it really helps 💜