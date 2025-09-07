This patch brings several improvements to gameplay, visuals, and stability:
⭐ Rebalanced star rewards for level completion
🎨 Improved falling pieces animation for a smoother experience
🎵 Adjusted background music volume
🍏 Fixed startup issue on macOS Sequoia
Thank you for playing and supporting Matchy Way Tales!
If you’re enjoying the game, please consider leaving a review — it really helps 💜
Matchy Way Tales — Patch 1.01
Update notes via Steam Community
