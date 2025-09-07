Hotfix Changelog: -Replaced several missing textures

-Fixed typos for Alexia's case file ( Level 1, Mike's apartment )

-Fixed typos for Waltz takes bullet at rally note ( Level 1, newspaper stand )

-Fixed typos for Waltz's journal note ( Level 4 )

-Fixed typo on Labour ad

-Updated Level 2 to fix issues + add rock & flora decorations

-Flora decorations are now occlusion culled

-Updated Revolver world sprite to show silver bullets



-Fixed level 3 and 5 showing no sprite in the journal

-Fixed tiny 357 Speedloader

-First person cigarette is now rendered under the scope overlay

-Fixed thrown tripwire showing no sprite

-Pie now has a dedicated inventory icon

-Cola Bottle now has their icon in AceEd restored