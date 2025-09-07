Hotfix Changelog:-Replaced several missing textures
-Fixed typos for Alexia's case file ( Level 1, Mike's apartment )
-Fixed typos for Waltz takes bullet at rally note ( Level 1, newspaper stand )
-Fixed typos for Waltz's journal note ( Level 4 )
-Fixed typo on Labour ad
-Updated Level 2 to fix issues + add rock & flora decorations
-Flora decorations are now occlusion culled
-Updated Revolver world sprite to show silver bullets
-Fixed level 3 and 5 showing no sprite in the journal
-Fixed tiny 357 Speedloader
-First person cigarette is now rendered under the scope overlay
-Fixed thrown tripwire showing no sprite
-Pie now has a dedicated inventory icon
-Cola Bottle now has their icon in AceEd restored
Changed files in this update