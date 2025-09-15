 Skip to content
15 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

We wanted to let you know that Harold Halibut is now available to Mac users on Steam now! It's the perfect time to pick it up also, as it's 50% off.

Tell you friends!

Cheers,

