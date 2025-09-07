 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19886912
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Echo's Blackout - Now costs 1 mana, upgraded version costs 0 mana
  • Blackout - Fixed translation
  • Echo's Chaos Dance - Increased damage and repeat count
  • Echo's Cycle Surge - Now properly tracks all reshuffles
  • Echo's Void Implosion - Weak effect now properly applies to enemies
  • Earth's Price Element - Now properly adds Moondust when killing enemies
  • Firebrand Slash - Fixed upgraded version
  • Stream Element - Now properly reduces mana cost of water cards
  • Tides Gambit Element - Fixed card functionality
  • Mighty Combat Effect - Fixed translation
  • Polarix's Lunar Insight - Fixed damage targeting


Moon's Creed Development Team

