Bug Fixes
- Echo's Blackout - Now costs 1 mana, upgraded version costs 0 mana
- Blackout - Fixed translation
- Echo's Chaos Dance - Increased damage and repeat count
- Echo's Cycle Surge - Now properly tracks all reshuffles
- Echo's Void Implosion - Weak effect now properly applies to enemies
- Earth's Price Element - Now properly adds Moondust when killing enemies
- Firebrand Slash - Fixed upgraded version
- Stream Element - Now properly reduces mana cost of water cards
- Tides Gambit Element - Fixed card functionality
- Mighty Combat Effect - Fixed translation
- Polarix's Lunar Insight - Fixed damage targeting
Moon's Creed Development Team
