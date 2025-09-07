 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 September 2025 Build 19886878 Edited 7 September 2025 – 10:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Changed so that when self-destructing with magic that applies status effects, the player also gets status effects
- Improved rendering of protagonist character model
- Fixed issue where the page would switch when setting fragments into the magic construction grid from the fragment list

Changed files in this update

Depot 3530871
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link