- Changed so that when self-destructing with magic that applies status effects, the player also gets status effects
- Improved rendering of protagonist character model
- Fixed issue where the page would switch when setting fragments into the magic construction grid from the fragment list
【Update】Spell Fragments | Alpha 0.1.59
