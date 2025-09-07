 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 September 2025 Build 19886858 Edited 7 September 2025 – 09:26:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🌑 Weekly Update #8 – Going Dark Mode

This week’s update is all about style – the entire UI has taken a dive into the shadows.


🖥️ Dark Mode Everywhere

Every part of the UI (except for buttons) has been switched to a cleaner, simpler Dark Mode design.
The goal: a more modern, minimal look that’s easier on the eyes.


🐞 Bug Fixes

Several bugs have been fixed this week – thanks to everyone who reported issues and helped us track them down!


That’s all for this week – short and sweet. See you in the next patch!


🌙 The world looks better in the dark.

See you soon,
— The Dev Goblin 👹

Changed files in this update

Depot 2691211
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link