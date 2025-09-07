🌑 Weekly Update #8 – Going Dark Mode
This week’s update is all about style – the entire UI has taken a dive into the shadows.
🖥️ Dark Mode Everywhere
Every part of the UI (except for buttons) has been switched to a cleaner, simpler Dark Mode design.
The goal: a more modern, minimal look that’s easier on the eyes.
🐞 Bug Fixes
Several bugs have been fixed this week – thanks to everyone who reported issues and helped us track them down!
That’s all for this week – short and sweet. See you in the next patch!
🌙 The world looks better in the dark.
See you soon,
— The Dev Goblin 👹
Changed files in this update