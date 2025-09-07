🌑 Weekly Update #8 – Going Dark Mode

This week’s update is all about style – the entire UI has taken a dive into the shadows.





🖥️ Dark Mode Everywhere

Every part of the UI (except for buttons) has been switched to a cleaner, simpler Dark Mode design.

The goal: a more modern, minimal look that’s easier on the eyes.





🐞 Bug Fixes

Several bugs have been fixed this week – thanks to everyone who reported issues and helped us track them down!





That’s all for this week – short and sweet. See you in the next patch!





🌙 The world looks better in the dark.

See you soon,

— The Dev Goblin 👹