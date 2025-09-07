In the late stages of the game, a massive number of Copper Coins are generated, combined with the full upgrade of the Chain Lightning skill, which causes heavy performance issues. In this update, we have applied several optimizations to Chain Lightning, but the overall performance improvements are still limited. The main bottleneck remains the excessive amount of Copper Coins in the late game. To address this, I am considering introducing an “upgrade/merge” mechanic for Copper Coins, which may appear in the Demo version.

Additionally, the current growth and balance of skills, equipment, and characters are still incomplete. For example, Chain Lightning is overly powerful, while the Alchemist feels underwhelming. In the upcoming Demo version, there may be significant adjustments to these values and balances.

Until then, please feel free to enjoy some truly destructive play!

Chain Lightning Optimizations