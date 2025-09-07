- Update -

Changes

The Fixers’ Alliance has removed the “Delete All Data” button between the first ending and the final ending. This is to prevent players from accidentally erasing their save data.



Hi everyone:Thank you for all your feedback!(This was translated using AI. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me.)LiujiajunSep 7, 2025[b] Welcome to follow my Steam developer homepage and social media: