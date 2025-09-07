 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19886807 Edited 7 September 2025 – 09:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone:

Thank you for all your feedback!

- Update -


Changes

  • The Fixers’ Alliance has removed the “Delete All Data” button between the first ending and the final ending. This is to prevent players from accidentally erasing their save data.


(This was translated using AI. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me.)

Liujiajun
Sep 7, 2025


