The game has been updated to version 0.7.9.
List of changes:
Added a tutorial level explaining the main mechanics and principles of the game
Improved spawning of bots in PvE mode: now the limit of bots on the map is more balanced, bots do not spawn close to the player
Added a PB pistol, has similar characteristics to the PM. Can be found on bots
Added a sawed-off shotgun MP-27, has similar characteristics to the original. Can be found on bots
Added AS "Val", has similar characteristics to the VSS "Vintorez". Can be found on bots
Fixed a bug where the displayed object for interaction/loot does not match what is actually used
Fixed a bug where a player who left the match was still shown in the statistics in PvP
Fixed a bug where bots could not break a window
Increased the rate of fire for AK-74 "Zenit"
Added an exclusion from the match for inactivity (3 minutes)
Added the option "Automatic descent down the stairs" in the settings, manual descent is carried out by the S key
Adjusted the spawn of weapons in containers (removed high-level weapons from loot in the early game)
Equipping purchased equipment during life no longer removes / replaces items that are better than purchased
Improved the volume of the voice chat
Added the ability to zoom in / out the camera in spectator mode
Changed the spawn of the laptop: now it has two random points spawn
Hack laptop removed from task list
Removed achievement limit
Reduced required points in pvp
Changed files in this update