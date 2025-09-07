 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19886741 Edited 7 September 2025 – 08:39:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The game has been updated to version 0.7.9.

List of changes:

  • Added a tutorial level explaining the main mechanics and principles of the game

  • Improved spawning of bots in PvE mode: now the limit of bots on the map is more balanced, bots do not spawn close to the player

  • Added a PB pistol, has similar characteristics to the PM. Can be found on bots

  • Added a sawed-off shotgun MP-27, has similar characteristics to the original. Can be found on bots

  • Added AS "Val", has similar characteristics to the VSS "Vintorez". Can be found on bots

  • Fixed a bug where the displayed object for interaction/loot does not match what is actually used

  • Fixed a bug where a player who left the match was still shown in the statistics in PvP

  • Fixed a bug where bots could not break a window

  • Increased the rate of fire for AK-74 "Zenit"

  • Added an exclusion from the match for inactivity (3 minutes)

  • Added the option "Automatic descent down the stairs" in the settings, manual descent is carried out by the S key

  • Adjusted the spawn of weapons in containers (removed high-level weapons from loot in the early game)

  • Equipping purchased equipment during life no longer removes / replaces items that are better than purchased

  • Improved the volume of the voice chat

  • Added the ability to zoom in / out the camera in spectator mode

  • Changed the spawn of the laptop: now it has two random points spawn

  • Hack laptop removed from task list

  • Removed achievement limit

  • Reduced required points in pvp

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1929231
