The game has been updated to version 0.7.9.

List of changes:

Added a tutorial level explaining the main mechanics and principles of the game

Improved spawning of bots in PvE mode: now the limit of bots on the map is more balanced, bots do not spawn close to the player

Added a PB pistol, has similar characteristics to the PM. Can be found on bots

Added a sawed-off shotgun MP-27, has similar characteristics to the original. Can be found on bots

Added AS "Val", has similar characteristics to the VSS "Vintorez". Can be found on bots

Fixed a bug where the displayed object for interaction/loot does not match what is actually used

Fixed a bug where a player who left the match was still shown in the statistics in PvP

Fixed a bug where bots could not break a window

Increased the rate of fire for AK-74 "Zenit"

Added an exclusion from the match for inactivity (3 minutes)

Added the option "Automatic descent down the stairs" in the settings, manual descent is carried out by the S key

Adjusted the spawn of weapons in containers (removed high-level weapons from loot in the early game)

Equipping purchased equipment during life no longer removes / replaces items that are better than purchased

Improved the volume of the voice chat

Added the ability to zoom in / out the camera in spectator mode

Changed the spawn of the laptop: now it has two random points spawn

Hack laptop removed from task list

Removed achievement limit