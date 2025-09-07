 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19886732 Edited 7 September 2025 – 08:39:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve just pushed a new update to make your journey more manageable and tactical.

  • New Feature: Base Regeneration:

    Players and bots can now return to the home base to fully regenerate their health and mana. This adds a new layer of strategy to combat, allowing you to retreat, recover, and re-engage.

  • New UI: Mana Bars:

    We’ve added a mana bar to both the player and bot UI. You can now easily track your magical resources and those of your enemies, helping you plan your abilities more effectively.


Thank you for your continued support, and we hope you enjoy the update!

