Players and bots can now return to the home base to fully regenerate their health and mana. This adds a new layer of strategy to combat, allowing you to retreat, recover, and re-engage. New UI: Mana Bars: We’ve added a mana bar to both the player and bot UI. You can now easily track your magical resources and those of your enemies, helping you plan your abilities more effectively.



We’ve just pushed a new update to make your journey more manageable and tactical.Thank you for your continued support, and we hope you enjoy the update!