Designed a new more angular ceiling panel for the corridor ceilings around F/G Decks.



Prepared all of the ceiling light actors on the ship for optimisation/feature level settings.



Added White Dwarfs to the filter dropdown on the Long Range sensors.



Added support for White Dwarf surface maps on the Short Range sensors.



Fixed Open Clusters breaking player/ship collisions when you enter the nebula.



Created a new Open Cluster nebula actor, which now has feature parity with the Planetary Nebula equivalent.



Created a couple of new ceiling panels for the main stairwell planters.



Optimised all of the lights on the ship for better performance.



Made numerous small optimisations across the board.



Default - Ship lighting does not cast shadows. Faked global illumination. Screen space reflections. (~170-180fps on an RTX 4090)



Lumen - All ship lighting casts shadows. Lumen global illumination. Lumen reflections. (~70-90fps on an RTX 4090)



Potato - No physical lighting. Single static ambient light only. No Shadows. (~230fps on an RTX 4090)



I have added two additional builds to the "Betas" dropdown on Steam. These are for testing performance on various lighting configurations. We currently have;When the new settings menu is finished these will all be rolled into the default build, with a hybrid configuration being possible.