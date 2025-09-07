- Designed a new more angular ceiling panel for the corridor ceilings around F/G Decks.
- Prepared all of the ceiling light actors on the ship for optimisation/feature level settings.
- Added White Dwarfs to the filter dropdown on the Long Range sensors.
- Added support for White Dwarf surface maps on the Short Range sensors.
- Fixed Open Clusters breaking player/ship collisions when you enter the nebula.
- Created a new Open Cluster nebula actor, which now has feature parity with the Planetary Nebula equivalent.
- Created a couple of new ceiling panels for the main stairwell planters.
- Optimised all of the lights on the ship for better performance.
- Made numerous small optimisations across the board.
I have added two additional builds to the "Betas" dropdown on Steam. These are for testing performance on various lighting configurations. We currently have;
- Default - Ship lighting does not cast shadows. Faked global illumination. Screen space reflections. (~170-180fps on an RTX 4090)
- Lumen - All ship lighting casts shadows. Lumen global illumination. Lumen reflections. (~70-90fps on an RTX 4090)
- Potato - No physical lighting. Single static ambient light only. No Shadows. (~230fps on an RTX 4090)
When the new settings menu is finished these will all be rolled into the default build, with a hybrid configuration being possible.
Changed files in this update