 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 September 2025 Build 19886704 Edited 7 September 2025 – 15:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Designed a new more angular ceiling panel for the corridor ceilings around F/G Decks.
  • Prepared all of the ceiling light actors on the ship for optimisation/feature level settings.
  • Added White Dwarfs to the filter dropdown on the Long Range sensors.
  • Added support for White Dwarf surface maps on the Short Range sensors.
  • Fixed Open Clusters breaking player/ship collisions when you enter the nebula.
  • Created a new Open Cluster nebula actor, which now has feature parity with the Planetary Nebula equivalent.
  • Created a couple of new ceiling panels for the main stairwell planters.
  • Optimised all of the lights on the ship for better performance.
  • Made numerous small optimisations across the board.


I have added two additional builds to the "Betas" dropdown on Steam. These are for testing performance on various lighting configurations. We currently have;

  • Default - Ship lighting does not cast shadows. Faked global illumination. Screen space reflections. (~170-180fps on an RTX 4090)
  • Lumen - All ship lighting casts shadows. Lumen global illumination. Lumen reflections. (~70-90fps on an RTX 4090)
  • Potato - No physical lighting. Single static ambient light only. No Shadows. (~230fps on an RTX 4090)


When the new settings menu is finished these will all be rolled into the default build, with a hybrid configuration being possible.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2957291
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link