- Fixed a durability bug where androids with 0 durability could still work for one wave after entering combat.
- Fixed an evacuation bug where overweight abandoned items would mysteriously return to the ship. (Did inanimate objects gain sentience?)
Patch#7
Update notes via Steam Community
