7 September 2025 Build 19886697 Edited 7 September 2025 – 09:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed a durability bug where androids with 0 durability could still work for one wave after entering combat.
  • ​​Fixed an evacuation bug where overweight abandoned items would mysteriously return to the ship​​. (Did inanimate objects gain sentience?)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3686841
