Some more Improvements that you requested:
-> The Saves in your Save Selection are now sorted and the first Save is your most recently played Save
-> The currently selected skin is now highlighted in the Skin Selection
Post-Launch Hotfix #23
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update