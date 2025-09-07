 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19886694 Edited 7 September 2025 – 08:32:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Some more Improvements that you requested:

-> The Saves in your Save Selection are now sorted and the first Save is your most recently played Save

-> The currently selected skin is now highlighted in the Skin Selection

Changed files in this update

Depot 3570071
