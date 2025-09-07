Hey everyone, it’s Drex!
A new island is now available! This area is made of small scattered islets filled with Ankylosaurs.
Be careful — these creatures are peaceful but very territorial. Move slowly, observe their behavior, and find safe paths between the rocks.
This update also improves performance and prepares the game for the next big content drop.
Stay tuned — more surprises are coming!
Devlog — Adding a New Island 🌴🦖
Update notes via Steam Community
