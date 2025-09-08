Experimental_UE5 0.1.16088
Fixes
Fix for broken Advanced Refinery recipe
Experimental_UE5 0.1.16090
Changes
Allow selection of resources
Fixes
Fix for aggressive bug evolution rarely spawning large hives
Modding
Add ability for a mod to validate data definitions after loading with package:validate_data (only run in mod dev mode)
Experimental_UE5 0.1.16148
Additions
Added stability in sidebar and tooltip descriptions
Added new bugs
Add Individual resource textures
Enable ctrl+drag in the unit/blueprint editor to copy a component
Support dragging between components, registers and item slots in the unit/blueprint editor to copy values, similar to the regular unit interface
Support copy and paste with C and V keys on item slots in the unit/blueprint editor to copy values, similar to the regular unit interface
Add option in behavior selection menu of an Integrated Behavior Controller to remove it
Changes
Changed virus cure back to assembler (from advanced assembler) for early game usage
Set metal plates back to take 2 metal bars, increased metal and crystal rich nodes to compensate for recent recipe changes
Moved some virus/blight components back to assembler
Moved some virus components into advanced assembler
A range of adjustments to weapons (damage, move/fire)
Don't take over an order from a carrier which is in another logistics grid (it might be a carrier that has temporarily left the grid for example due to use of a Unit Teleporter)
Changed beam weapons to have degraded damage the more it hits
Make beam weapons hit more tiles when shooting in non-cardinal direction (before two tiles on the hit line could be diagonally apart leaving a gap for a diagonally moving enemy)
Tech tree adjustments
Flyers don't take orders unless docked in a Landing Pad (similar to drones)
Flyers will do any order with a fixed source where either source or target (but not both) is in the Flyers power grid
Flyers will do any construction/relocation orders targeting outside its own power grid sourcing items from inside its own power grid
Rename flying unit which docks into a "Flyer" item slot from "Shuttle Bot" to "Flyer"
Rename flying units which dock into a "Garage" item slot from "Flyer Bot"/"Human Flyer" to "Shuttle Bot"/"Human Shuttle"
Rename technology "Shuttles" to "Flyers" to match the unit renaming
Fixes
Fix right-clicking on something in the world only applying to the very first equipped component,
Fixes for aggressive bug
Fix "Request Wait" instruction causing lines to following instructions to be colored like a loop body in the behavior editor
Don't hide Bit Set by default for checkbit instruction
Allow dragging of "Is Empty", "Get Season" and "Is Day/Night" behavior nodes between two other nodes
Make ingredient list in production selection wrap if there are more than 6 ingredients (for complex bot blueprints with many components)
Hide inaccessible menu button and construction site options from the user interface when viewing allied units
Fix multiple drones docked in a building larger than 1x1 sometimes fighting over carrying out the same fixed source order (this was previously fixed but only for dynamically sourced orders)
When having both link editor and docked unit display enabled, show both views on the left side of the screen instead of just one of them
Fix for bugs turning on the spot repeatedly
Fix for bugs using Trilobyte attack definition instead of their own
Modding
Add support for Lua callback string tags (with one tag implemented, <lua var="seed"/> gets replaced with the current map seed)
Experimental_UE5 0.1.16152
Changes
Robot hive added back into advanced assembler
Weapon damage adjustments
Reduced defense block to 5 reinforced plates and added %50 efficiency boost
Fixes
Fix for beam weapon not hitting specific target if not an enemy
Fix for placing relocation outside of power grid after flyers have been unlocked
Experimental_UE5 0.1.16155
Changes
Added duration parameter to Notify instruction
Give bitlock an area of effect but don't affect units with virus protection/cure
Added Virus protection to hives
Added limits on the amount of bug evolution
Fixes
Fix bug for overly spawning large hives near each other
Fix for how bugs react to path_blocked and viruses
Extra protections for old saves with lots of hives/bugs
Changed depots in experimental_ue5 branch