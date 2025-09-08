 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19886493 Edited 9 September 2025 – 07:32:06 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Experimental_UE5 0.1.16088

Fixes

  • Fix for broken Advanced Refinery recipe

Experimental_UE5 0.1.16090

Changes

  • Allow selection of resources

Fixes

  • Fix for aggressive bug evolution rarely spawning large hives

Modding

  • Add ability for a mod to validate data definitions after loading with package:validate_data (only run in mod dev mode)

Experimental_UE5 0.1.16148

Additions

  • Added stability in sidebar and tooltip descriptions

  • Added new bugs

  • Add Individual resource textures

  • Enable ctrl+drag in the unit/blueprint editor to copy a component

  • Support dragging between components, registers and item slots in the unit/blueprint editor to copy values, similar to the regular unit interface

  • Support copy and paste with C and V keys on item slots in the unit/blueprint editor to copy values, similar to the regular unit interface

  • Add option in behavior selection menu of an Integrated Behavior Controller to remove it

Changes

  • Changed virus cure back to assembler (from advanced assembler) for early game usage

  • Set metal plates back to take 2 metal bars, increased metal and crystal rich nodes to compensate for recent recipe changes

  • Moved some virus/blight components back to assembler

  • Moved some virus components into advanced assembler

  • A range of adjustments to weapons (damage, move/fire)

  • Don't take over an order from a carrier which is in another logistics grid (it might be a carrier that has temporarily left the grid for example due to use of a Unit Teleporter)

  • Changed beam weapons to have degraded damage the more it hits

  • Make beam weapons hit more tiles when shooting in non-cardinal direction (before two tiles on the hit line could be diagonally apart leaving a gap for a diagonally moving enemy)

  • Tech tree adjustments

  • Flyers don't take orders unless docked in a Landing Pad (similar to drones)

  • Flyers will do any order with a fixed source where either source or target (but not both) is in the Flyers power grid

  • Flyers will do any construction/relocation orders targeting outside its own power grid sourcing items from inside its own power grid

  • Rename flying unit which docks into a "Flyer" item slot from "Shuttle Bot" to "Flyer"

  • Rename flying units which dock into a "Garage" item slot from "Flyer Bot"/"Human Flyer" to "Shuttle Bot"/"Human Shuttle"

  • Rename technology "Shuttles" to "Flyers" to match the unit renaming

Fixes

  • Fix right-clicking on something in the world only applying to the very first equipped component,

  • Fixes for aggressive bug

  • Fix "Request Wait" instruction causing lines to following instructions to be colored like a loop body in the behavior editor

  • Don't hide Bit Set by default for checkbit instruction

  • Allow dragging of "Is Empty", "Get Season" and "Is Day/Night" behavior nodes between two other nodes

  • Make ingredient list in production selection wrap if there are more than 6 ingredients (for complex bot blueprints with many components)

  • Hide inaccessible menu button and construction site options from the user interface when viewing allied units

  • Fix multiple drones docked in a building larger than 1x1 sometimes fighting over carrying out the same fixed source order (this was previously fixed but only for dynamically sourced orders)

  • When having both link editor and docked unit display enabled, show both views on the left side of the screen instead of just one of them

  • Fix for bugs turning on the spot repeatedly

  • Fix for bugs using Trilobyte attack definition instead of their own

Modding

  • Add support for Lua callback string tags (with one tag implemented, <lua var="seed"/> gets replaced with the current map seed)

Experimental_UE5 0.1.16152

Changes

  • Robot hive added back into advanced assembler

  • Weapon damage adjustments

  • Reduced defense block to 5 reinforced plates and added %50 efficiency boost

Fixes

  • Fix for beam weapon not hitting specific target if not an enemy

  • Fix for placing relocation outside of power grid after flyers have been unlocked

Experimental_UE5 0.1.16155

Changes

  • Added duration parameter to Notify instruction

  • Give bitlock an area of effect but don't affect units with virus protection/cure

  • Added Virus protection to hives

  • Added limits on the amount of bug evolution

Fixes

  • Fix bug for overly spawning large hives near each other

  • Fix for how bugs react to path_blocked and viruses

  • Extra protections for old saves with lots of hives/bugs

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1450900/view/519723193024381574

Changed depots in experimental_ue5 branch

Windows 64-bit Depot 1450901
