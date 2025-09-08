Add ability for a mod to validate data definitions after loading with package:validate_data (only run in mod dev mode)

Add option in behavior selection menu of an Integrated Behavior Controller to remove it

Support copy and paste with C and V keys on item slots in the unit/blueprint editor to copy values, similar to the regular unit interface

Support dragging between components, registers and item slots in the unit/blueprint editor to copy values, similar to the regular unit interface

Enable ctrl+drag in the unit/blueprint editor to copy a component

Changed virus cure back to assembler (from advanced assembler) for early game usage

Set metal plates back to take 2 metal bars, increased metal and crystal rich nodes to compensate for recent recipe changes

Moved some virus/blight components back to assembler

Moved some virus components into advanced assembler

A range of adjustments to weapons (damage, move/fire)

Don't take over an order from a carrier which is in another logistics grid (it might be a carrier that has temporarily left the grid for example due to use of a Unit Teleporter)

Changed beam weapons to have degraded damage the more it hits

Make beam weapons hit more tiles when shooting in non-cardinal direction (before two tiles on the hit line could be diagonally apart leaving a gap for a diagonally moving enemy)

Tech tree adjustments

Flyers don't take orders unless docked in a Landing Pad (similar to drones)

Flyers will do any order with a fixed source where either source or target (but not both) is in the Flyers power grid

Flyers will do any construction/relocation orders targeting outside its own power grid sourcing items from inside its own power grid

Rename flying unit which docks into a "Flyer" item slot from "Shuttle Bot" to "Flyer"

Rename flying units which dock into a "Garage" item slot from "Flyer Bot"/"Human Flyer" to "Shuttle Bot"/"Human Shuttle"