Thank you for always using the app.

I've just released an update (ver0.1.19)!

🆕 Experimental VMD Camera Motion

You can now import VMD camera data!

For now, I’ve made it available through a temporarily placed button so you can try it out and see how it feels.

⚠️ Note

If you move the seek bar while playback is running, the original camera motion will not be reflected.

📂 How to Access

Advanced Settings ＞ Camera (Beta) ＞ VMD Import (Beta)

I’m continuously improving the app based on the feedback I receive from users like you.

Thank you again for your support, and I hope you enjoy this update!