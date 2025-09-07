 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 September 2025 Build 19886419 Edited 7 September 2025 – 08:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for always using the app.

I've just released an update (ver0.1.19)!

　　　

🆕 Experimental VMD Camera Motion

You can now import VMD camera data!

For now, I’ve made it available through a temporarily placed button so you can try it out and see how it feels.

⚠️ Note
If you move the seek bar while playback is running, the original camera motion will not be reflected.

📂 How to Access
Advanced Settings ＞ Camera (Beta) ＞ VMD Import (Beta)

　　　

I’m continuously improving the app based on the feedback I receive from users like you.
Thank you again for your support, and I hope you enjoy this update!

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 3317193
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link