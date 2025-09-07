Thank you for always using the app.
I've just released an update (ver0.1.19)!
🆕 Experimental VMD Camera Motion
You can now import VMD camera data!
For now, I’ve made it available through a temporarily placed button so you can try it out and see how it feels.
⚠️ Note
If you move the seek bar while playback is running, the original camera motion will not be reflected.
📂 How to Access
Advanced Settings ＞ Camera (Beta) ＞ VMD Import (Beta)
I’m continuously improving the app based on the feedback I receive from users like you.
Thank you again for your support, and I hope you enjoy this update!
Changed files in this update