7 September 2025 Build 19886395 Edited 7 September 2025 – 07:19:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Missions to master in OIAM, more to come!
Rebalanced the enemies to make them more fair in OIAM
Handful of othe minor bug fixes
New crosshairs, plus hovering over an AI enemy is fully functional

Windows 64-bit Depot 2951171
