 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 September 2025 Build 19886370 Edited 7 September 2025 – 08:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Accessibility: interface config option to show beam colors as text tooltips
* Bugfix: crash when placing Wifi Tower with FPS > 60 UPS
* Bugfix: remove stale items from monorail export list

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3910602
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3910603
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link