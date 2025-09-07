This month is all about adding new content to the game to spice things up a little, to kick it off here is a whole bunch of new track editor objects along with some important bug fixes!

New Content:

-Added 3 wall banner objects

-Added two barrel objects

-Added a fire barrel object, with light! (experimental)

-Added 9 tire and tire stack objects

-Added 5 wood platforms/bridges

-Added 8 metal ramps

-Added 3 metal platforms

Changes:

-Tweaked lighting and textures

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed setting a session marker beyond the finish line on a p2p track breaking resets, lap tracking, and various other things

-Fixed timer not starting if session marker is set at the end of a p2p track

-Fixed acute accent character causing level file corruption if used in track name

-Fixed reset and rewind prompts not showing correct buttons if they were bound to something else

-Fixed reset prompts not showing after rewinding

-Fixed hangar floor collision being too high causing invisible collision if you build too low

-Fixed some collisions on ramp objects