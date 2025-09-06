\[Dungeon Mode Tuning]
● Optimized the camera stretching and following feel inside the dungeon.
● Added Merging slots to some of the new melee weapons.
● New melee weapons are now adapted for AI operation, so AI can also use the new melee weapons (but cannot use mods).
● Player hit-stun now has a more noticeable indication.
● Reduced the impact force of Gunshield Charge against enemies.
● The load screen now displays whether the current Dungeon Mode is Challenge Mode.
● Fixed a bug where blades could be placed into weapon slots.
● Fixed a bug where new melee weapons could not deal damage to doors.
● Fixed a bug where throwing axes could cause errors in certain situations.
\[Base Game Tuning]
● Shield values are now also displayed on the health bar in Survival Mode.
● Added the function of receiving DLC gifts in the skin store (purchase DLC to receive)
● Added encyclopedia entries and training dummy attributes related to Plasma Resistance.
● Fixed an issue where character voices could overlap in certain situations.
● Fixed an issue with upgrading the Nightstar Beamcaster.
● Fixed an issue where adjusting sound effects volume could affect music.
● Fixed a bug where low-value item Recast could generate incorrect items.
● Fixed a bug where the homepage link was broken.
● Fixed a bug where Rangers could strike from ultra-long distances without enemies retaliating.
● Fixed a bug where the Blackmarket would not function in Endless Mode.
● Fixed an issue where the game could not launch in Turkish.
● Fixed several localization issues in English, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese.
● Adjusted certain sponsorship and naming texts.
● Fixed tracking bullet performance so that it is no longer affected by game speedup or slowdown.
\[New Skins]
● Added new skins:
