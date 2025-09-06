\[Dungeon Mode Tuning]

● Optimized the camera stretching and following feel inside the dungeon.

● Added Merging slots to some of the new melee weapons.

● New melee weapons are now adapted for AI operation, so AI can also use the new melee weapons (but cannot use mods).

● Player hit-stun now has a more noticeable indication.

● Reduced the impact force of Gunshield Charge against enemies.

● The load screen now displays whether the current Dungeon Mode is Challenge Mode.

● Fixed a bug where blades could be placed into weapon slots.

● Fixed a bug where new melee weapons could not deal damage to doors.

● Fixed a bug where throwing axes could cause errors in certain situations.

\[Base Game Tuning]

● Shield values are now also displayed on the health bar in Survival Mode.

● Added the function of receiving DLC gifts in the skin store (purchase DLC to receive)

● Added encyclopedia entries and training dummy attributes related to Plasma Resistance.

● Fixed an issue where character voices could overlap in certain situations.

● Fixed an issue with upgrading the Nightstar Beamcaster.

● Fixed an issue where adjusting sound effects volume could affect music.

● Fixed a bug where low-value item Recast could generate incorrect items.

● Fixed a bug where the homepage link was broken.

● Fixed a bug where Rangers could strike from ultra-long distances without enemies retaliating.

● Fixed a bug where the Blackmarket would not function in Endless Mode.

● Fixed an issue where the game could not launch in Turkish.

● Fixed several localization issues in English, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese.

● Adjusted certain sponsorship and naming texts.

● Fixed tracking bullet performance so that it is no longer affected by game speedup or slowdown.

\[New Skins]

● Added new skins: