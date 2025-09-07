 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19886336 Edited 7 September 2025 – 06:59:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Re-adjusted damage multipliers for each difficulty level.
Readjusted the attack power of some bosses.
Added hint text for the early game.
Added new conversation events (52 types).
The entire program has been revised to speed up processing.

Changed files in this update

