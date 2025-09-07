Re-adjusted damage multipliers for each difficulty level.
Readjusted the attack power of some bosses.
Added hint text for the early game.
Added new conversation events (52 types).
The entire program has been revised to speed up processing.
1.5.10 update
Update notes via Steam Community
