7 September 2025 Build 19886308 Edited 7 September 2025 – 07:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Transformation Bolt - Fixed element card functionality
  • Aytek's Advanced Shielding - Fixed card translation
  • Aytek's Magnetic Blast - Fixed targeting issue
  • Aytek's Launch Protocol - Increased block value for upgraded version
  • Aytek's Ohmageddon - Fixed card mechanics
  • Aytek's Overcharged Shot - Upgraded version no longer exhausts
  • Aytek's Quantum Resonance - Card now costs 1 mana
  • Aytek's Titanium Kick - Now works correctly when it's the only upgraded card in hand
  • Aytek's Trickshot - Now correctly exhausts triggered cards


- Moon's Creed Development Team

Changed files in this update

