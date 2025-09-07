Bug Fixes
- Transformation Bolt - Fixed element card functionality
- Aytek's Advanced Shielding - Fixed card translation
- Aytek's Magnetic Blast - Fixed targeting issue
- Aytek's Launch Protocol - Increased block value for upgraded version
- Aytek's Ohmageddon - Fixed card mechanics
- Aytek's Overcharged Shot - Upgraded version no longer exhausts
- Aytek's Quantum Resonance - Card now costs 1 mana
- Aytek's Titanium Kick - Now works correctly when it's the only upgraded card in hand
- Aytek's Trickshot - Now correctly exhausts triggered cards
- Moon's Creed Development Team
Changed files in this update