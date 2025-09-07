 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19886303 Edited 7 September 2025 – 07:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Can now grab objects in character mode (K on the keyboard to switch)
- Fixed map editor camera control
- Fixed map editor transform out of screen bounds issue
- Added ambient audio to portals
- Added golden SMACKHOG to firing range
- General Bug fixes
- Added new DigSite test map

