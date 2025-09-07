- Can now grab objects in character mode (K on the keyboard to switch)
- Fixed map editor camera control
- Fixed map editor transform out of screen bounds issue
- Added ambient audio to portals
- Added golden SMACKHOG to firing range
- General Bug fixes
- Added new DigSite test map
Map Editor Improvements
