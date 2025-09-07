Tactical Assault VR v0.9.01 Various Changes/Fixes, New universal laser color toggle

• Added Laser color toggle to grabbable NGAL (if a weapon has it). Turn on your laser, grip the NGAL and press Secondary Button (Y) to toggle between Red and Green laser colors (Note: this is currently a universal setting that only works client side. All player lasers will be switched and matched to your selected color). *NOTE: Known issue - Laser color does not switch within Operation: Dahlia DLC maps. To be fixed in the next patch. For now, please change your color in any base game map. The color selection will be saved and transition over to O:D maps.

• Added player count to room info

• Changed: Coop Multiplayer can no longer be used as Singleplayer. Please use Singleplayer. Minimum of 2 players required for coop multiplayer.

• O:D Fixed Collapsing Star white door shattering into brown door pieces

• Fixed Shattered Eagle mission map showing incorrect map

• Fixed FAL magazine giving players a pathway to many abilities some consider to be... unnatural.