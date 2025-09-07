 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 September 2025 Build 19886259 Edited 7 September 2025 – 08:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Tactical Assault VR v0.9.01 Various Changes/Fixes, New universal laser color toggle

• Added Laser color toggle to grabbable NGAL (if a weapon has it). Turn on your laser, grip the NGAL and press Secondary Button (Y) to toggle between Red and Green laser colors (Note: this is currently a universal setting that only works client side. All player lasers will be switched and matched to your selected color). *NOTE: Known issue - Laser color does not switch within Operation: Dahlia DLC maps. To be fixed in the next patch. For now, please change your color in any base game map. The color selection will be saved and transition over to O:D maps.

• Added player count to room info

• Changed: Coop Multiplayer can no longer be used as Singleplayer. Please use Singleplayer. Minimum of 2 players required for coop multiplayer.

• O:D Fixed Collapsing Star white door shattering into brown door pieces

• Fixed Shattered Eagle mission map showing incorrect map

• Fixed FAL magazine giving players a pathway to many abilities some consider to be... unnatural.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2314161
  • Loading history…
DLC 3855050 Depot 3855050
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link