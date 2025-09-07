 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19886173 Edited 7 September 2025 – 08:33:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features

  • Added refresh button on new Steam login menu

  • Added Server Icons next to server names on Steam login menu (Thank you Luu!)

  • New map transitions
    Not only is it smoother, less jittery and more gentle on the eyes, it is also faster and lets your character move sooner after transitioning.

Changes

  • Improved line wrapping spacing between chats
    This is a very small detail, but notice how before, the space between text that belong to the same message was longer than text of different messages. Now if it is the same message, the spacing is less, and looks more "grouped" together.

  • You can now jump over and on top of weeds

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed recent lag spikes

  • Optimized Login/Logout processes and off-loaded a lot of the processing to threads

  • Increased the amount of background processes the server can handle at once

  • Fixed Ninja Credits being able to be charged even when purchase fails due to database unavailability

  • Fixed character previews in new Steam login menu not updating

  • Fixed character previews in new Steam login menu not cutting off hair properly and rendering hoods wrongly

  • Fixed Name Selection UI being off-center when UI Scaling setting is enabled

  • Optimized adding character after character creation to happen as a server background process

  • Fixed scrollable section of Steam character selection being cut off

  • Fixed a bug when character would stutter on first tile movement when changing maps

  • Fixed right-click player menus only clamping after animation finishes

  • Fixed paperdolls being missing when transforming into target

  • Fixed cheating error message false flagging more recently

