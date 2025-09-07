Features
Added refresh button on new Steam login menu
Added Server Icons next to server names on Steam login menu (Thank you Luu!)
New map transitions
Not only is it smoother, less jittery and more gentle on the eyes, it is also faster and lets your character move sooner after transitioning.
Changes
Improved line wrapping spacing between chats
This is a very small detail, but notice how before, the space between text that belong to the same message was longer than text of different messages. Now if it is the same message, the spacing is less, and looks more "grouped" together.
You can now jump over and on top of weeds
Bug Fixes
Fixed recent lag spikes
Optimized Login/Logout processes and off-loaded a lot of the processing to threads
Increased the amount of background processes the server can handle at once
Fixed Ninja Credits being able to be charged even when purchase fails due to database unavailability
Fixed character previews in new Steam login menu not updating
Fixed character previews in new Steam login menu not cutting off hair properly and rendering hoods wrongly
Fixed Name Selection UI being off-center when UI Scaling setting is enabled
Optimized adding character after character creation to happen as a server background process
Fixed scrollable section of Steam character selection being cut off
Fixed a bug when character would stutter on first tile movement when changing maps
Fixed right-click player menus only clamping after animation finishes
Fixed paperdolls being missing when transforming into target
Fixed cheating error message false flagging more recently
