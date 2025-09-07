Small Patch here with a few quick changes:



General:



Movement Speed, Jump Height, and Grapple Recharge scaling has been adjusted. At a base level, all three are higher, while upgrades that improve them are weaker. At max upgrades, the values are identical.

The HP upgrade and Movement Speed upgrade in the first area have had their locations swapped. Note that if you had collected one and not the other before, you will have to go to the new location to get it now.



Bosses:



Hydra:



Normal Form:

no longer spawns Hydra Drones. I think this was ultimately just distracting to new players for no reason.



Lava Lieutenant



Normal Form:

HP of the Archer and Mage minions reduced from 150 to 135

After a minion dies, Lava Lieutenant's Stamina recovery takes longer to start back up





Mother Crystal



Normal Form: Stamina Damage of the Resonant Cores (the objects that exist in the room) reduced from 68 to 55



Vengeful Roots



Normal Form:

Fixed an issue where Vengeful Roots had MUCH more HP than intended (about 900%)



True Form & Normal Form:

Vengeful Roots' attack timings and patterns have been slowed down and extended slightly. This is more pronounced in normal form but affects true form too.



Flow Phase 5 (True Form)



Frozen Nightmare's collapsing rings now spawn in a more ovular shape so that they don't clip the corners of the room quite as much when they spawn.

Frozen Nightmare's collapsing rings now display a small telegraph before they start moving

Driving Downpour's Driving Rain now spawns inside the safe zone, but it has its hitbox removed and it's grayed out. Driving Rain spawned in this way will still create the bounce-back projectiles. Bounce-back projectiles' behavior altered to create separation in their pattern consistently

Driving Downpour's Pouring Rain in part 1 is less frequent

Driving Downpour's Driving Rain in part 1 and 3 is less frequent (to compensate for the extra bounce-back projectiles)