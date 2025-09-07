\[ Bug-Fixes ]
Fixed a bug where foodies running their own food stalls would only specifically sell chocolate cake. The food item is now randomized per day.
Fixed a bug that caused islanders to immediately gain a new problem right after leaving their apartment after you sped up time while they had a pre-existing problem.
Fixed a bug that caused an islander to not get fed via food delivery app if they had an open bank account with no money in it yet you had enough to cover it.
Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the game to softlock if you viewed an "Aging Up Islander Baby to Adult" cutscene.
\[ Additions/Improvements ]
( Islanders )
Envious islanders will now have 5 wants instead of 3 per day.
Adaptable islanders will now have 1 want instead of 3 per day.
( Apartment Complex )
Added a scrollbar to the islander's apartments for easier access to a long-list of islanders.
Changed files in this update