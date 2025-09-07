Fixed a bug where foodies running their own food stalls would only specifically sell chocolate cake. The food item is now randomized per day.

Fixed a bug that caused islanders to immediately gain a new problem right after leaving their apartment after you sped up time while they had a pre-existing problem.

Fixed a bug that caused an islander to not get fed via food delivery app if they had an open bank account with no money in it yet you had enough to cover it.