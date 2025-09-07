This update adds in the Opal city NPC's.
Quick reminder that NPC designs will be redesigned at the end of the 0.8.2xx series of updates.
Thank you, one more update before the big Crystal Palace update.
-Devdre
Update to version 0.8.202
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2334251
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update