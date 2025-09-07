 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 September 2025 Build 19886013 Edited 7 September 2025 – 05:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update adds in the Opal city NPC's.

Quick reminder that NPC designs will be redesigned at the end of the 0.8.2xx series of updates.

Thank you, one more update before the big Crystal Palace update.

-Devdre

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2334251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link