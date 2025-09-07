Major Changes
- Multi-Window Support: Borderless Gaming now properly detects and manages ALL windows for each process, not just one. This fixes issues with applications that have both console and main windows, or multiple game windows
- Improved Window Matching: Profiles now correctly match and apply to specific windows rather than just the first window that has the heuristics of the 'main window' found for a process
- Better SDL Support: Added special handling for SDL windows which require different flags to properly update when made borderless
Fixes
- Fixed window detection for applications with multiple windows (console + main window)
- Fixed profiles not applying to the correct window when multiple windows exist
- Fixed window restoration issues with certain game engines
- Improved retry logic with exponential backoff
- Fixed various edge cases with window state detection
Technical Note
This update properly aggregates all windows under each process and lets the matching engine select the correct one based on your profile settings. If you had issues with games showing up twice or profiles applying to the wrong window, this update should resolve those problems.
Changed files in this update