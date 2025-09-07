Major Changes

Fixes

Fixed window detection for applications with multiple windows (console + main window)





Fixed profiles not applying to the correct window when multiple windows exist





Fixed window restoration issues with certain game engines





Improved retry logic with exponential backoff





Fixed various edge cases with window state detection



Technical Note

This completely overhauls how Borderless Gaming handles windows, fixing issues with applications that have multiple windows.This update properly aggregates all windows under each process and lets the matching engine select the correct one based on your profile settings. If you had issues with games showing up twice or profiles applying to the wrong window, this update should resolve those problems.