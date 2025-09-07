 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19885959 Edited 7 September 2025 – 06:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed online private lobby carrying over race mode info from last race
- Replaced quit game button in private lobby with a leave/disband button
- Agree to concede shortcut now opens confirmation dialogue instead of immediately making you a spectator

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2706371
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2706372
  • Loading history…
