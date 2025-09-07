 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19885886 Edited 7 September 2025 – 05:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
·Fixed the bug of horseknights searching for enemies and the bug of patrolman picking up coins

·A change has been made to the villagers' wander logic: they used to wander within a certain range in the center of your fief, but now the range of wandering varies depending on the size of the fief territory.

Changed files in this update

