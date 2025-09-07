 Skip to content
Major 7 September 2025 Build 19885791 Edited 7 September 2025 – 04:26:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⬖ Added Library that features a new Timeflow mechanic and unites all lore and art in one place:

❯ After the first Rebirth, use Insight to activate Timeflow and skip time forward, collecting all the rewards.

❯ Use Merit to upgrade the length of Timeflow.

❯ Discover new setups that considerably speed the end game, especially getting those last Milestones.

❯ View all unlocked lore and art in one place any time; enjoy new full window mode to view the art without distractions.

⬖ Added new Path tasks that introduce Library and it's mechanics.

⬖ UI/UX improvements.

⬖ Save compatibility: your existing game will be automatically upgraded to include new features.

Have fun :)

