⬖ Added Library that features a new Timeflow mechanic and unites all lore and art in one place:
❯ After the first Rebirth, use Insight to activate Timeflow and skip time forward, collecting all the rewards.
❯ Use Merit to upgrade the length of Timeflow.
❯ Discover new setups that considerably speed the end game, especially getting those last Milestones.
❯ View all unlocked lore and art in one place any time; enjoy new full window mode to view the art without distractions.
⬖ Added new Path tasks that introduce Library and it's mechanics.
⬖ UI/UX improvements.
⬖ Save compatibility: your existing game will be automatically upgraded to include new features.
Have fun :)
Changed files in this update