7 September 2025 Build 19885774 Edited 7 September 2025 – 04:19:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• Fixed a bug where Enemy names/levels were not updating.
• Fixed a bug where farming task visuals could be wrong.
• Removed some redundant code.
• More performance increases.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2940001
macOS Depot 2940002
Linux Depot 2940003
