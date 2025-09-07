 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 September 2025 Build 19885644 Edited 7 September 2025 – 04:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Control Options

Added vertical inversion option for controller/mouse.

Gameplay and Fixes

Grenades: rebound behavior and vertical positioning fixed.

Fixed vertical misplacement of some objects/enemies that caused incorrect collisions.

Crouch jump fixed: required to pass through windows in the Regional level.

Fixed collision between enemies and player: the Drakalis enemy no longer slides when colliding with the player and now performs its attack normally.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3686432
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link