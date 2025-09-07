Control Options
Added vertical inversion option for controller/mouse.
Gameplay and Fixes
Grenades: rebound behavior and vertical positioning fixed.
Fixed vertical misplacement of some objects/enemies that caused incorrect collisions.
Crouch jump fixed: required to pass through windows in the Regional level.
Fixed collision between enemies and player: the Drakalis enemy no longer slides when colliding with the player and now performs its attack normally.
Update 0.3.3
