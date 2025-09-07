 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19885576 Edited 7 September 2025 – 04:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New

  • Added checkpoints (save points).


Improvements

  • Final cinematic updated.
  • Final boss updated. More improvements are coming.
  • Level design reworked.


If you experience stutters, please press F1 and send a report. Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3955521
  • Loading history…
