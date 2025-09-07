 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19885546 Edited 7 September 2025 – 04:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello,

This small update contains the following fixes and tweaks:

  • Fixed a few background fade to black issues;
  • Tweaked some interaction text to be more realistic;
  • Updated the camera location in some scenes;


Thanks!

Larry

