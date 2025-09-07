 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19885522 Edited 7 September 2025 – 03:19:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed an intermittent issue where videos would not play.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when attempting to enter your own session from the multiplayer UI.
- Slightly reduced the weak spot effect of Radiant Nomad’s tier 5.
- Increased the total ammo of the Nebula MKV.
- Reduced Fatemaker’s manual cooldown time.
- Translation fixes.
- Adjusted alignment for certain UI elements.

