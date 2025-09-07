- Fixed an intermittent issue where videos would not play.

- Fixed a crash that occurred when attempting to enter your own session from the multiplayer UI.

- Slightly reduced the weak spot effect of Radiant Nomad’s tier 5.

- Increased the total ammo of the Nebula MKV.

- Reduced Fatemaker’s manual cooldown time.

- Translation fixes.

- Adjusted alignment for certain UI elements.