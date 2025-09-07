 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19885500
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added borderless fullscreen resolution setting
  • Fixed an issue where the screen would sometimes blur when switching to fullscreen
  • Fixed an issue where some projectiles would not hit monsters when they were close to the character

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2494811
macOS 64-bit Depot 2494812
