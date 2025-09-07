 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19885495 Edited 7 September 2025 – 04:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🛠️ Content Update x.x.280825 (Linux only)

New Content:
- Added new part (for some cars) — Hood Guard available at the Tuning Shop
- Adjusted parts on the Titan
- Added new part for the Getta and Polaris (Neon bars in the trunk) — available at the Electrical Shop
- Improved some textures
- Fixed seamless issues on some textures
- Adjusted parts on the Bolt GX
- Removed siren sound (when only the strobe is installed) — only lights will work, other sirens still keep sound
- Added Service Siren (exclusive to the Getta, for now)

