🛠️ Content Update x.x.280825 (Linux only)
New Content:
- Added new part (for some cars) — Hood Guard available at the Tuning Shop
- Adjusted parts on the Titan
- Added new part for the Getta and Polaris (Neon bars in the trunk) — available at the Electrical Shop
- Improved some textures
- Fixed seamless issues on some textures
- Adjusted parts on the Bolt GX
- Removed siren sound (when only the strobe is installed) — only lights will work, other sirens still keep sound
- Added Service Siren (exclusive to the Getta, for now)
Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
