🛠️ Content Update x.x.280825 (Linux only)



New Content:

- Added new part (for some cars) — Hood Guard available at the Tuning Shop

- Adjusted parts on the Titan

- Added new part for the Getta and Polaris (Neon bars in the trunk) — available at the Electrical Shop

- Improved some textures

- Fixed seamless issues on some textures

- Adjusted parts on the Bolt GX

- Removed siren sound (when only the strobe is installed) — only lights will work, other sirens still keep sound

- Added Service Siren (exclusive to the Getta, for now)